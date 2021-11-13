In recent years, small, standalone libraries about the size of a moving box have popped up around parks, businesses and residences. Many are part of the Little Free Library organization, a nonprofit based in Hudson, Wis.
According to littlefreelibrary.org, the organization’s mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding access to books through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.
Its vision is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader.
The free-standing libraries invite passers-by to take a book for themselves and leave a book for the next person. Having this be a community collaboration, there are often many different genres found in the libraries, and no two boxes’ contents are the same.
Between Kankakee and Iroquois counties, there are a number of little library locations.