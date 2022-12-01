...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south winds to 35 kt becoming west to 40 kt with
a few gusts to 45 kt, and significant waves to 9 ft
occasionally to 12 feet possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Kankakee Valley Park District executive director Dayna Heitz, at center, turns to those gathered outside the Bird Park Administrative Office as the Tree of Honor illuminates in 2021. The event will return Dec. 7.
Raymond Eads, a U.S. Navy veteran and KVPD Park Board president, speaks during the 2021 lighting of the Tree of Honor outside the Bird Park Administrative Office. The patriotic tree honors active military personnel, veterans and first responders. The event will return Dec. 7.
The Kankakee Valley Park District will be honoring those who serve their country with an annual holiday tradition.
At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, join KVPD at the Bird Park Administrative Office, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, as the park district and community honor active military personnel, veterans and first responders with the lighting of the Tree of Honor.
KVPD will welcome Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey as the official tree lighter and Project Headspace and Timing founder Eric Peterson as a keynote speaker.
Refreshments will follow the tree lighting. The event is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, Meijer of Bradley, Project Headspace and Timing, Adopt A Soldier, Robbins Schwartz and Bordertown Guns.
The event falls on the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
During the 2021 event, the organization explained the flag would remain at half-staff in honor of the 80th anniversary of the 1941 Japanese air assault on Pearl Harbor. A military vehicle stood by as the Momence Honor Guard was on hand to perform a 21-gun salute and the bugle call in honor of those killed in Pearl Harbor.
For more information, contact Ashlee Denton, KVPD’s recreation manager, at 815-929-1885 or ardenton@kvpd.com.