The Kankakee Valley Park District will be honoring those who serve their country with an annual holiday tradition.

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, join KVPD at the Bird Park Administrative Office, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, as the park district and community honor active military personnel, veterans and first responders with the lighting of the Tree of Honor.

KVPD will welcome Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey as the official tree lighter and Project Headspace and Timing founder Eric Peterson as a keynote speaker.

