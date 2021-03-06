Daily Journal staff report
Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Virtual Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the library will be hosting a virtual book discussion about “The Vanishing Half” by Britt Bennett. This event will take place via Zoom. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
• High School Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library will be hosting a virtual book club for high school students. This month, the book will be “The Guinevere Deception” by Kiersten White. Participants can put this title on hold at the library or read it on the Libby app. This event will take place via Zoom. Email Raegan at rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Wacky Science: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the library invites students Kindergarten through fourth grade to explore the fun of science with the library. Inquiring minds will dig into all kinds of science experiments, wacky and otherwise. The event will be in person.
• Wild Card Wednesday: At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the library invites all school-aged youth to enjoy the fun of creating. Learn artistic techniques, crafting and how-to tips. Make something new with every class. A 15-minute video will be released on YouTube and Facebook on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Needlework Group: At 1 p.m. every Tuesday, the public is invited to come to the library to work on knitting, crocheting and quilting.
• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the library’s monthly Tuesday Night Book Group welcomes new members and visitors. Join for monthly discussions and listen to what others have to say about what they’ve read. The club meets the second Tuesday of each month and newcomers always are welcome.
Grant Park Library
Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available. Please note “Friends of the Library” will not be meeting until the spring because of COVID.
• Vintage Food Favorites: The library is hosting “Vintage Food Favorites by the Decades” via Zoom. Cookbook collector Amy Alessio will lead you on a culinary time travel trip in this humorous, nostalgic presentation featuring favorite foods from past decades. Recipes will be included. The program is free; call the library to register and receive the Zoom link.
• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to “grab and go” for children (18 years and younger).
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available to; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• At 6 p.m. Monday, join Adult Craft Night on Facebook to make Wrapped Rope Rainbows.
• On Tuesday, Karyn Bowman will host Book Talk as she presents a number of nonfiction books. Go to the library’s Facebook for more information.
• There will be a Gardening Grab-and-Go to pick up on Wednesday. Call the library for pick up times.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the book club will be meeting at the Hassett Community Center to discuss “Let Him Go” by Larry Watson. Copies of the book are available at the library.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writer’s Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join Pembroke Library via Facebook Live (@PemLib) for a writing club.
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.
