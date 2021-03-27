Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Big Kid Books: This live event via Zoom kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday and shares books and songs with preschoolers and their siblings. Email Raegan at rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
• Kids Bingo: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting spring break bingo. Kids are invited to follow along and fill in their cards — every round’s winner receives a $10 Amazon gift card. This event will take place via Zoom. Email Kat at kcollins@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register and to reserve your BINGO cards.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Tween Zoom Paint: At 2 p.m. Monday, the library invites students ages 8 to 11 to learn how to paint a sea turtle on canvas. Contact the library to register and obtain a painting kit.
• Teen Tech: At 6 p.m. Monday is the fourth session of Teen Tech. Ms. Sarah will be teaching about how to use the library’s new GlowForge Laser Printing. The program is in-person and is for high school students.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
Grant Park Library
Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available. Please note “Friends of the Library” will not be meeting until the spring because of COVID.
• Independent Study: The TeenZone is open for independent study time Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call to reserve a slot or drop-in.
• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to grab and go for children (18 years and younger).
• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House from now through the end of April. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available, too; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, storytime runs on Facebook with Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn.
• Grab-and-Go Craft: Kits containing the supplies to create a scratch art project are available for pick up at the library starting today.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. The current story is “The Nightmare Before St. Patrick’s Day” by Natasha Wing.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.