Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Big Kid Books: This live event via Zoom shares books and songs with preschoolers and their siblings. Email Raegan at rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
• The Brain Bunch: At 10:30 a.m. March 27, the library will be hosting “The Brain Bunch,” an online, guided-learning event to teach kids second through eighth grades about the brain. There will be activities to correspond with the information. Email Rory at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register for this Zoom event.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Book Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the library invites students kindergarten through third grades to join in “My First Book Club.” This month’s book is “Leprechauns Don’t Play Fetch.” There will be a discussion after the reading and activities.
• Teen Tech: At 6 p.m. Monday will be the fourth session of Teen Tech. Ms. Sarah will be teaching about how to use the library’s new GlowForge Laser Printing. The program is in-person and is for high school students.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Teen Book Club: At 6 p.m. Friday, teens are invited to the library for a themed book night. Related snacks, drinks and activities will be available. Teens can read any book about the monthly theme including Anime, Manga and graphic novels. Check the library’s website or Facebook for more about the themes and upcoming dates for Teen Book Club.
Grant Park Library
Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available. Please note “Friends of the Library” will not be meeting until the spring because of COVID.
• Soul Collections: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will be hosting “Soul Collections Book Discussion” on the third floor. This meeting will be about the book “The Assassination of Fred Hampton: How the FBI and the Chicago Police Murdered a Black Panther” by Jeffrey Haas.
• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to grab and go for children 18 years and younger.
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available, too; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick-up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• Facebook Live: On Monday, “Cooking with the Season” returns and will be available on Facebook. Austin will demonstrate how to make Pork Katsu with Sesame Cucumbers and rice. At 6 p.m. Thursday, Austin will be on Facebook Live for chess lessons for both experienced players and beginners.
• Outdoor Storytime: At noon Wednesday, there will be storytime on the outdoor grounds of the library.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. The current story is “The Nightmare Before St. Patrick’s Day” by Natasha Wing.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.
