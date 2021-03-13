Daily Journal staff report
Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Kids Trivia: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the library will host “All About Everything Trivia for Kids,” which will cover a variety of fun facts. The winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. Register for this Zoom/Kahoot event by emailing Rory at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Coffee 101: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, attendees will learn about all things coffee via Zoom. Caleb Benoit, of Connect Roasters, will lead the event. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the library invites students Kindergarten through fifth grade to meet professionals in the area and learn about their field of work.
• Garden Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, a book club will be held via Zoom for gardening enthusiasts. Master Gardener Holly Froning will be part of the event.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Craft Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, children first through sixth grades are invited to draw, paint and upcycle everyday items. The club meets the third Wednesday of each month.
Grant Park Library
Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available. Please note “Friends of the Library” will not be meeting until the spring because of COVID.
• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to grab and go for children (18 years and younger).
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available to; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• There is a 4 Leaf Clover project available for pick up starting today. Call the library for pick up times.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. This month’s story is “There’s A Wocket in My Pocket” by Dr. Seuss.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writer’s Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join Pembroke Library via Facebook Live (@PemLib) for a writing club.
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.
