Bourbonnais Public Library
• Family Storytime in the Garden: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for an outdoor storytime that promises fun for the whole family. Registration is not required, and the rain date is Thursday.
• Novels at Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, “Novels at Night” returns. The group will meet the third Wednesday of every month outside in the garden next to the library. This month’s book is “The Flatshare” by Beth O’Leary. Please bring your own lawn chair for a socially distanced book chat. The rain date is July 28.
Bradley Public Library
• Baby Time in the Park: At 9:15 a.m. every Wednesday this summer, the library is visiting a different local park every week for a special, summer, baby storytime. This program is for our littlest friends. It has stories, songs, play and socialization all designed specifically for baby and caregiver to enjoy together. Contact the library for registration and location information.
• Adult and Teen Paint Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, learn to paint honeybees. Kits are available at the library, and the class will take place via Zoom.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Join the library at 10 a.m. every Wednesday for “Storytime and Sing-A-Long.” We have a fun sing-a-long for the first half hour and then read stories for the last half hour. All young children are welcome.
Limestone Township Library District
• Congratulations to LTLD for winning the Illinois Library Association Member Photo of the Month contest for the month of May.
Manteno Public Library
• As part of the “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading series, Manteno Public Library readers have spent more than 71,000 minutes reading this summer.
Pembroke Public Library
• Music Lessons: At noon every Saturday, the library hosts music lessons for ages 7 and older. The lessons are designed for both children and adults.
Kankakee Public Library
• Art Party: At 1 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, the library will be hosting art parties for children on the second floor. Also for youth on the second floor is Story Hour at 10 a.m. Monday.
• Harbor House Donations: The library is continuing to collect items most needed at Harbor House, including: larger-sized diapers, wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and fabric softener. Items can be brought to the library and placed in the blue donation bin, located inside the front entrance.