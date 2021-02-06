Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Sweetheart Games: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join Ms. Rory to play some sweet, super-fun games. This is designed for the whole family. Get the Zoom link and reserve your party kit (one per child) by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Virtual Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the library will be hosting a virtual book club via Zoom to discuss “Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors” by Sonali Dev. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register for this event.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Instant Pot Cakes 101: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, via Zoom, the library and Andrea Pracht, of My Kitchen Clatter, pair to learn the basics of pressure cooking. You’ll get tips on proper care, safety and recipes as Pracht demonstrates how to make simple Mini Chocolate Lava Cakes just in time for Valentine’s Day. Class includes recipe and time for questions.
• LEGO Zoom: At 4 p.m. Thursday, the library will be releasing its LEGO Challenge for the month and building with LEGOs on Zoom. Every month, they will release a new challenge. This is for all ages. Let the building begin.
Edwin Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the library’s monthly Tuesday Night Book Group will welcome new members and visitors. Join for monthly discussions and listen to what others have to say about what they’ve read. It is a great way to branch out and find new authors, new titles or simply enjoy other viewpoints on reading the same book.
Grant Park Library
• Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, bingo is back at the library. Join for a fun chance to win prizes at the free event. Capacity is 25 people, and registration is required. Call 815-939-4564 to sign up.
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick-up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• Book Talk: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Karyn Bowman will be hosting Book Talk on Facebook Live. Watchers can comment on the books being discussed or make suggestions of their own in the comment section as the program is running.
• Chess Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, Austin Earsley will host Chess Club on Facebook, giving watchers techniques to improve their game.
• Every Saturday, Limestone has a new grab-and-go craft that can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, book club will be held at the Hassett Community Center. The book in discussion is “The Big Finish” by Brooke Fossey. Copies are available at the library.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times.
Pembroke Public Library
• Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page for live videos of workshops and tutorials.
