Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Check out a Kindle: Patrons can check out a Kindle preloaded with 10 titles. Check out time lasts for three weeks and includes the following genres: mystery/thriller, spicy romance, romance, nonfiction and book club picks.
• Toddler Town: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, check out the library’s Facebook or YouTube page for a brand-new Toddler Town video with Ms. Rory.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Around the World: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the library introduces students Kindergarten through fourth grade to different cultures with games, music and books. This will be in-person at the library.
• Baby Zoom: At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Ms. Katelyn will be hosting Baby Zoom. This will feature an interactive story and play time geared toward caretakers and their babies in the comfort of their own home. Designed for ages up to 18 months.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Needlework Group: At 1 p.m. every Tuesday, the public is invited to come to the library to work on knitting, crocheting and quilting.
Grant Park Library
Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available. Please note “Friends of the Library” will not be meeting until the spring because of COVID.
• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to “grab and go” for children (18 years and younger).
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available to; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• Dr. Suess Birthday Celebration: Starting Monday through March 6, the library is planning a special Facebook presentation of various staff members reading Dr. Seuss books and a special grab-and-go bag for those who register ahead of time. Parents or guardians can register for the grab-and-go bags by stopping in or calling the library at 815-939-1696.
• Story Time: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, join Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn on Facebook for virtual story time.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times.
• New arrivals include “Ground Zero” by Alan Gratz, “The Treadstone Exile” by Robert Ludlum and “How To Avoid A Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writer’s Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join Pembroke Library via Facebook Live (@PemLib) for a writing club.
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.