Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Check out a Kindle: Patrons can check out a Kindle preloaded with 10 titles. Check out time lasts for three weeks and includes the following genres: mystery/thriller, spicy romance, romance, nonfiction and book club picks.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• My First Book Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, Ms. Sarah will read and discuss a book for readers Kindergarten through fourth grade. During book club, there will be discussion of the book and activities that go along with the book that was chosen. Go to the library’s website for the recent title and how to reserve a copy.
• Baby Zoom: At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Ms. Katelyn will be hosting Baby Zoom. This will feature an interactive story and play time geared toward caretakers and their babies in the comfort of their own homes. Designed for ages up to 18 months.
Edwin Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Take Home LEGO Night: Stop by the library to pick up a bin of LEGOs on Monday or Tuesday, then build a creation at home. Return it to the library by Friday to collect votes. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. Bins contain complete rules, a new theme and more.
• Teen Book Club: At 5 p.m. Friday, teens are invited to the library for a themed book night. Related snacks, drinks and activities will be available. Teens can read any book about the monthly theme including Anime, Manga and graphic novels. Check the library’s website or Facebook for more about the themes and upcoming dates for Teen Book Club.
Grant Park Library
Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to “grab and go” for children (18 years and younger).
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available, too; give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• Cooking with the Season: On Monday, Austin Earsley will demonstrate how to make a tasty Breakfast Hash. This will be available on the library’s YouTube channel and Facebook.
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, join Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn on Facebook for virtual story time.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen is available online at all times.
• New arrivals include “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things,” “Spin” by Patricia Cornwell and “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writer’s Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join Pembroke Library via Facebook Live (@PemLib) for a writing club.
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and story time.
