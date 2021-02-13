Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Check out a Kindle: Patrons can check out a Kindle preloaded with 10 titles. Check out time lasts for three weeks and includes the following genres: mystery/thriller, spicy romance, romance, nonfiction and book club picks.
• Toddler Town: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, check out the library’s Facebook or YouTube page for a brand new Toddler Town video with Ms. Rory.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the library will host an in-person class for students kindergarten through fifth grade. They can meet people with interesting jobs that help the community around them. They’ll learn about what they do, what they like about it and then will practice skills with a related craft or activity.
• Baby Zoom: At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Ms. Katelyn will be hosting Baby Zoom. This will feature an interactive story and play time geared toward caretakers and their babies in the comfort of their own homes. Designed for ages 0 to 18 months.
Edwin Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Craft Club for Children: From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, the library will be hosting an in-person class where children (first through eighth grade) can draw, paint and upcycle everyday items. This will take place the third Wednesday of every month.
• Teen Movie Night: From 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20, teens are invited to the library for movie night hosted by the Teen Advisory Board. The night will include snacks, trivia and a teen movie. This will take place the third Saturday of each month.
Grant Park Library
Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remaining school year.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• To-Go Lunch: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday, the library will have free nutritious meals available to “grab and go” for children (18 years and younger).
• Friends of the Library Meeting: This meeting, which is open to the public, will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the third floor suite of the library.
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computer by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available, too; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick-up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• Thursday will feature a Gardening Grab-and-Go Project of making your own lavender bath salts with instructions from Holly Froning, of the University of Illinois Extension Office.
• The library invites patrons to check out their Heart Tree filled with words of encouragement for the community. You can add your own message on a heart. Ask the Front Desk for more information.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen — available online at all times.
• New arrivals include “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things,” “Spin” by Patricia Cornwell and “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins.
Pembroke Public Library
• Library Toy Giveaway: Every day from now through Feb. 26, parents will receive a TLC Bag and children will receive a toy. First come, first served (while supplies last). Must have a Pembroke Library card. Contact the library for more info and qualifications.
