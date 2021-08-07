Bourbonnais Public Library
• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday in the White Oak Room, there will be a discussion of the book “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle. Masks and social distancing will be required.
• Bingo for Kids: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom, the library is hosting a bingo game for kids. Every round’s winner receives a $10 Amazon gift card. Email Rory at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register and reserve bingo cards.
Bradley Public Library
• Blood Pressure Checks: At 9 a.m. Tuesday, there will be free blood pressure checks at the library courtesy of AMITA Health. This is a walk-in event.
• T.A.C.o.S: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Council of Students (T.A.C.o.S) will lead an open forum about what programs the library can provide and how they can serve the young adult population while volunteering. There is a Zoom option for this meeting.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• The library will be closed from Aug. 12-14 for Glad Fest.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Manteno Public Library
• Tuesday Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the book club discussion will focus on “The Splendid and The Vile” by Erik Larson. The meeting will be held at Heritage Park Pavilion. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Limestone Township Library District
• Tuesday Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the book club discussion will focus on “Modoc” by Ralph Helfner. The meeting will be held on the library’s patio. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Kankakee Public Library
• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday on the third floor, the monthly Tuesday Morning Book Discussion will be held. This month’s book is “Beach Town” by Mary Kay Andrews. The discussion is free and open to the public.
• Bingo: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, the library is hosting Bingo with the Books on the 4th Floor. There is a chance to win an assortment of prizes. Snacks will be provided.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.