Bourbonnais Public Library
• Word Winder: Between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting a Scrabble-like game for ages 5 and up. Work together to make as many words as possible on a huge board that participants can then walk on. No registration required.
• Novels at Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, meet in the garden next to the library for a book club. This book club allows members to experience stories they might not have chosen on their own and helps readers get out of their book comfort zones. This month’s book is “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas.
Bradley Public Library
• Book Clubs: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, join the library’s Garden Chat Book Club featuring master gardener Holly Froning. At 10 a.m. Wednesday is the Morning Book Club which meets once per month. And at 6:30 p.m. Thursday is the Social Issues Book Club which is a bi-monthly book club that selects books based on different social issue topics.
• Crafts: At 5 p.m. Friday, join the library to design a terra cotta pot with markers.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long and Storytime: Join the library at 10 a.m. every Wednesday for Storytime and Sing-A-Long. We have a fun Sing-A-Long for the first half an hour and then read stories for the last half an hour. All young children are welcome.
• Craft Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, join the library for drawing, painting and upcycling everyday items. This class is best suited for children in 1st grade through 8th grade. Future Craft Club dates will be the third Wednesday of every month.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children's books. They also have children's DVDs which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Check back next week for programming options. The library is recommending titles on the theme of Back to School. Recommendations include: “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai and “I Wish My Teacher Knew” by Kyle Schwartz.
Limestone Township Library District
• Programming is on a break until September. But patrons can still come into the library to check out items. If you can’t find what you are looking for, ask a staff member. They will be happy to order the item you want from another library.
• Senior/Immuno-Compromised Hours: The library is returning this service, which will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. each day the library is open. Masks are required for all visitors (2 and up) at all times in the library.
Manteno Public Library
• New on the shelf: The following books are now available at the library under new arrivals: “Dark Roads” by Chevy Stevens; “If The Shoe Fits” by Julie Murphy; “The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer; “Murder Most Fowl” by Donna Andrews.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.