Bourbonnais Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Toddler Town: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the library and Ms. Rory are hosting Toddler Town. Toddler Town videos are posted on the library’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
• Big Kid Books: This live event via Zoom kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday and shares books and songs with preschoolers and their siblings. Email Raegan at rzelaya@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• PJ Storytime: At 7 p.m. Monday, the library will post a storytime from one of their youth department staff on Facebook and YouTube.
• Teen Tech: At 6 p.m. Monday will be Teen Tech. Ms. Sarah will be teaching about how to use the library’s new GlowForge Laser Printing. The program is in-person and is for high school students.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Sing-Along Storytime: At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join the library for Storytime and Sing-Along. There is a sing-along for the first half hour and then stories for the last half hour. Call, email or message to reserve a spot for this in-person, weekly event.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available. Please note “Friends of the Library” will not be meeting until the spring because of COVID.
• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators invite various speakers to the library to discuss many gardening topics. This is a free program. No registration is required. The meeting will be in the Kankakee Public Library’s 4th Floor Auditorium.
• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for a chance to win prizes. This is a free event featuring prizes, snacks and coffee.
• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House from now through the end of April. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.
Limestone Township Library District
The library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computers by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available, too; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, storytime runs on Facebook with Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn.
• Grab-and-Go Craft: Kits containing the supplies to create a scratch art project are available for pick up at the library starting today.
Manteno Public Library
The library has re-opened with curbside pick-up still available. Masks are required. Computer services are available.
• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. The current story is “Pete the Cat Big Easter Adventure” by Kimberly and James Dean.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.
