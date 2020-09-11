BOURBONNAIS — For Cinemark movie theaters, the show must go on.

The company has been conducting a phased reopening of its theaters across the nation, and now its location in Bourbonnais is open and welcoming back movie-goers.

And while the experience of watching a movie on the big screen will be the same, so much else will be different, CEO Mark Zoradi tells customers in a video message on the cinema's website.

The company is employing what it's calling "The Cinemark Standard" as it navigates creating a communal experience during a pandemic.

"We are evolving how we operate to make sure you feel confident and comfortable when you visit one of our theaters," Zoradi said.

It's all part of the effort to get viewers off the couch and back into theaters where they can be part of what Zoradi calls a "shared, immersive experience."

In a pre-pandemic world, viewers were forced to flock to theaters to see the latest movies coming out of Hollywood. But as the pandemic has wore on and theaters remained closed, movie production companies explored other avenues to get their already-in-the-can movies out to viewers. They looked to streaming services that have been rooted deeply in small screen productions. Much fanfare has surrounded the small-screen releases of "Trolls World Tour" and "Mulan."

But, Zoradi says, it's just not the same.

"Movie-going is a treasured global pastime," he said. "We are eager for you to once again share in the awe and power of great cinematic story-telling on the big screen. Something that truly cannot be replicated at home."

And while Hollywood is slowly rolling out new releases, there's not enough to fill the company's multi-screen theaters like Cinemark Movies 10 in Bourbonnais. The extra screens will show "comeback classics." This weekend at Cinemark 10 in Bourbonnais, your choices include taking in the new blockbuster "Tenet" or heading back to your childhood with a viewing of "E.T."

A safe experience

Zoradi spends much of his video message to viewers touting the cinemas' new sanitizing and protective protocols.

"From the moment you step back through our doors until you leave following the end credits, it will be clear that we are changing how we work," Zoradi said.

The changes are plentiful. High-traffic areas are sanitized every 30 minutes; auditoriums will be thoroughly sanitized each morning; all occupied seats will be sanitized between showtimes; and there will be plenty of hand sanitizers and seat wipes readily available for customers.

Zoradi said they're also taking measures to ensure social distancing not only in the lobby and restrooms, but inside the auditoriums as well.

"We are reducing the capacity in our auditoriums and will block seats adjacent to your party when you purchase tickets," he said.

When selecting your seats on the theater's website, two seats to the right and two seats to the left are automatically blocked out for purchase.

The company is also asking its customers to do their part to achieve heightened safety levels. Customers are asked to purchase tickets online, as well as wear face masks in lobbies, hallways and restrooms.

All showtimes will be staggered to avoid crowding, and all team members will have wellness checks before each shift.

"Each theater will have a Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on each shift to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness, safety and sanitation," he said. "This is just a few of the ways Cinemark is evolving to ensure you can visit our theaters with confidence.

"We cannot wait to have you back," he said. "It's showtime."