For my New Year’s resolution, I opted to try to watch less movies and TV. In retrospect, this would be a better goal for when the weather is actually nice, but we’re here now, so I might as well try.
This is the polar opposite of what I’ve done in years past — let me explain what that used to look like. One of my defining characteristics is I love film and TV; so much so my original life dream was to be an actor.
In my late teens and early 20s, I worked as an extra and stand-in on a number of TV shows that were filmed in Chicago. While I loved the experience, the environment had a tendency to be exhausting.
That coupled with the fact I’m fairly soft-spoken and shy made it a little hard to stand out during auditions. It’s worth noting that, during this time, I had an epiphany that writing was my true passion, and that kicked off a series of events that has led me here today. I digress.
As I was saying, I love movies and TV. However, for the longest time, I kept running into a recurring experience where someone would ask me if I had seen a famous movie, and more than half the time my answer would be “No.” This then would be followed by, “but I’ll add it to my list.”
This list — which was an actual thing — kept growing longer and longer until one day I finally decided to put an end to the growth and set a goal to watch 50 new (to me) movies in one year. I hit that goal, and the next year, I upped it to 100.
I hit that and then some (I believe the final number was 165 in 365 days). Finally, I had checked off some classics including the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “The Lion King” and “Annie Hall.”
After watching 215 movies in just two years, I was a little burnt out on cinema. So, I switched to the next best thing (or, arguably the better thing in recent years) and decided to chip away at shows I had been meaning to watch.
Because of the bevy of great TV that is now so easily accessible, plus many months with not much else to do, I watched 17 shows from beginning to end during the course of 2020. This does not include keeping up with other shows I watch and reruns of my favorites. (And, if you’re wondering, “Does she actually keep lists of all of this nonsense?” Yes, yes I do.)
Finally, I had come to a point in which everything was starting to run together, and I had little to no recall of plot lines, both from TV shows and movies. I asked myself why I was spending so much time plowing through footage rather than just sprinkling it in over time?
It became a quantity-over-quality situation, and that is something I generally am opposed to. So, this is what led to my resolution to stop watching so much and find other ways to entertain my brain.
Ever since I wrapped up my final binge watch (shoutout to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), I’ve had more time to read, write and work on little art projects — a trifecta of things I love as much as film and TV. This also has kept me from scrolling through my phone, which is another change I wanted to make this year.
I’m putting into action what I’ve known for years — everything in moderation. I hope to continue spreading out my energy and not focusing it all on staring at screens, but we shall see. But so I can still get my fix, feel free to email me for movie or show recommendations.
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, A Taylor Made Life, publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369 or email tleddin@daily-journal or via Twitter @leddinlife.
