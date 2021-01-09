Recently, I was excited to spend a night on my couch catching up on “Cobra Kai” before the new season dropped. This dream was crushed immediately when I found the Wi-Fi and cable weren’t working, therefore I couldn’t stream Netflix. This is the definition of a First World problem, but it has been a long time since I stayed in on a Friday night without the Internet to play with.
It was almost a relief not to have things to stream and social media to look at. I was able to leave my electronics aside and focus on other projects that might have taken a backseat. So, how did I entertain myself sans screens?
First, I read some of a book I’ve been meaning to start forever. Of course, I got sucked in and was reminded how much I enjoy reading. Second, I spent a few hours simply creating things — little pieces of art I never will use for anything, but it was a way to flex my creative muscle and get the juices flowing.
I swear, this night of being unplugged helped reset my brain and give me a fresh take on a new week. And, it provided me with a mandatory and much appreciated break from social media.
Over the years, I’ve had many conflicting thoughts about social media. It’s fantastic in that it allows you to stay connected with friends and family, especially when connecting virtually is currently our only option. Despite that obvious advantage, I more often find myself harping on social media than I do commending it (that being said, I do love memes. My email inbox is always open to memes).
Here’s my biggest issue and one I’m well aware is just as much my fault as it is the technology’s. It is a major time suck. I’ll be scrolling forever looking at stuff I couldn’t care less about, and I don’t even realize it until I feel a twinge of pain in my thumb from the workout it has been getting.
After watching “The Social Dilemma” on Netflix, I was better able to understand why we spend so much time aimlessly scrolling through social media. I won’t get into the minutia of it, but it’s basically a way for businesses to make money.
I did spend some time thinking about what I get from all of the time spent on social media, and I wasn’t able to come up with much. While I enjoy seeing pictures and posts from people I care about, do I really need to see updates from some person I met one time many years ago? Probably not.
In all of the time spent wasting, there is also time spent comparing. People share the best of their lives on social media, which makes the viewer feel less than because what they’re currently doing isn’t as “cool.” We forget it’s just a highlight reel, and it’s not a direct comparison to your life.
So, what’s my point with all of this? It’s good (and sometimes needed) to unplug. Even if you’re not forced to by a cable outage, take some time to step away from the screen and spend an uninterrupted night with the things that give you joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!