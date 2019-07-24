The Sunshine Boys,” an arguably underrated production by playwright Neil Simon, tells the story of an aging and ailing comedian duo that attempts to get back into the business one last time.
When professional actor and comedian Wayne Powers, now of Homer Glen, was 22 years old, Simon’s play debuted on Broadway.
The year was 1972, and Powers, who since has landed countless other television and stage roles, including the lead in NBC’s “13 East,” which premiered in 1989 and aired for two seasons, immediately desired to portray Willie, the retired vaudeville comedian who is one-half of “The Sunshine Boys.”
“In 1972, I was way too young to play him then,” Powers recalled. “Now, I’m finally at an age where I can play Willie, and I’ll be darned if I’m not gonna. I’m old enough to play the role and young enough to remember my lines. I’m at the perfect age. It’s that golden window.”
To turn his longstanding dream into a reality, Powers reached out to the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association because he wanted to see the play performed in a small community setting.
Much to Powers’ delight, and with the help of director Roger Allen Jones and assistant director Joel Knapper, the play will be performed at KVTA’s Black Box Theatre this weekend and next, with its first showtime scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
KVTA’s special production, with a professional actor cast as the leading role, is sponsored by Goodberlet Home Services in Kankakee. Profits from the show will be used to benefit KVTA’s future productions.
Powers views his role as a way to give back to the community where his wife, Melanie Powers, of Goodberlet Home Services, has family, while also portraying a character in one of his most beloved productions.
“This is, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many, Simon’s greatest play — better than ‘The Odd Couple,’ ‘Goodbye Girl,’ ‘Barefoot in the Park,’ better than any of the other masterpieces he had,” he said.
Similar to many of Simon’s productions, it is full of several opportunities for “belly laughter,” as viewers are given a glimpse into the lives of retired comedians, Willie, portrayed by Powers, and Al, portrayed by Harry Simmon, of rural Bourbonnais.
“You get a warm feeling even in the craziest parts of the comedy,” Powers said. “It’s comedy that doesn’t hurt anybody. It doesn’t insult anybody — they insult each other. It’s an innocent kind of comedy that everybody can laugh at. It’s silly, but it’s hilariously funny.”
The show is side-splittingly hilarious, but it still has heart.
“It’s not just for laughs. It’s not immediately apparent, but throughout the show, there’s a few developing relationships,” said Nick Adams, of Kankakee, who portrays Willie’s nephew, Ben, in the play.
“There’s definitely very evident spots in the show where you can tell things just settle down, and it’s two people bonding in a way that they haven’t before.”
As Powers believes, laughter is the best medicine — “It’s cliché because it’s true,” he said — and it is available in abundance from “The Sunshine Boys.”
Powers claims “every scene” is his favorite — “Can you say if there’s a part of the Mona Lisa you like best?” he asked — and he warns the audience to “wear plastic pants.”
“Come see it, and laugh,” Simmon added. “I don’t know of any other reason.”
“The Sunshine Boys” will be performed for all ages, though those younger than 6 might not understand the humor, Jones said.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 3 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4 at KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Dr., Kankakee. Tickets cost $20 for adults or $17 for youth and seniors, plus a $3 service fee, and are available to purchase at kvta.org/buy-tickets.
For more information, go to KVTA’s website or Facebook page.
