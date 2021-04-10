What started as a book club in Pembroke has evolved into a way to empower and uplift women. From 2 to 5 p.m. May 15, the Ladies of Pembroke will host “Women Empowering Women.”
Event chair Tonia Jones Lafi shared that the event was inspired by meetings from the book club she started six years ago. In addition to discussing books over a glass of wine, Jones Lafi found that it inspired much more.
“We realized in our group that part of our meeting was uplifting one another,” she said. “As women, as mothers, as wives, and being Black women, you really can’t go out and talk about your day-to-day anxieties and we realized in our group that we can talk about them and we can share and lift one another.”
This inspired the creation of Ladies of Pembroke, which is eight members strong and each member serves an equal purpose. In 2019, they hosted an event called “Men Matter” where they honored a man from the Pembroke community.
The event included a luncheon at the library with a speaker. Due to COVID, they did not host an event last year. This year, they have decided to do an empowering women event which would include honoring someone in the community, and the honoree will be selected this weekend.
“Women Empowering Women” doubles as a Mother’s Day luncheon and fashion show and will include wine, tea and lunch. There will also be a guest speaker, Jahana Holloway, and a fashion show with Kankakee designer, Andrae Terrell.
Jones Lafi says that she’s most looking forward to “women getting together and uplifting one another.”
Ladies of Pembroke went from a book club to a non-for-profit with the goal of raising money for transitional housing in the community. The group works to help families who have either lost their homes find a new residence, or to help others stay on track.
“We want to take a family that’s struggling, work with your income, your finances and get you on the right track to move forward,” explained Jones Lafi.
While the May 15 event is not a fundraiser, donations will be accepted. Jones Lafi said that it is an opportunity for the group to make the community aware of Ladies of Pembroke and who they are.
The event is $20 per person and will be held at the NABVETS Building at 13161 E. Central St., Pembroke. It is limited to 50 attendees, with masks and social distancing enforced. For more information, contact Jones Lafi at toniajlafi@gmail.com.