Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform its fall concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Kankakee High School auditorium at 1200 W. Jeffery St. in Kankakee.
The Youth Orchestra, conducted by Katrina Cessna, is comprised of 45 young musicians from 17 area junior high and high schools. Musical elections are as follows:
“Overture to the Magic Flute” (Die Zauberflöte), by Mozart;
“Pavane,” by Ravel, arr. Isaac;
“Warrior Legacy,” by Soon Hee Newbold;
“Light Cavalry Overture,” by von Suppé, arr. Isaac;
“Russian Sailor’s Dance,” by R. Gliere, arr. Isaac
A celebratory reception follows the concert. Tickets are available at the door for $5 each. Children age 8 and younger are admitted free with adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!