The Jungle Book
KVTA

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association starts off its 2022-2023 season with the youth production "The Jungle Book."

According to news release from KVTA, "ArtReach’s new script is a wonderful play adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic, 'The Jungle Book,' which contains stories and poems set in the jungle of India. It has been the basis for countless popular films, plays and books and has become a beloved story for young people worldwide."

The jungle is creatively brought to life by the 40 talented cast members and staff in the KVTA Studios and includes lots of audience participation to give everyone a taste of jungle life up close.

