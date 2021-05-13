Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has an open call for those 16 and older who are interested in performing in one of the plays for the theater’s 10-Minute Play Festival.
Auditions will be held between 6 and 9 p.m. on June 2 at KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Dr., Kankakee. Those auditioning need to prepare a 2-3 minute monologue of their choosing that is “family friendly.” It can be a comedy or drama, which is either memorized or read.
Acting hopefuls will perform for all the directors and not for a role in a specific play. If cast in one of the plays to be performed — either staged or read — actors need to be available for the rehearsals and performance(s).
Sign-up for an audition time at bit.ly/3uRP2Qc. For questions, contact kvtaplayfestivals@gmail.com.