The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” on April 8, 9 and 10. The show will feature 48 local youths.
The jack-of-all trades, Bert, played by Dalton Sala, of Peotone, and Wesley Haggard, of Bourbonnais, introduces the audience to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family.
Young Jane, played by Amelia Nugent, of Manteno, and Michael, played by Noah Parpart, of Manteno, have sent many nannies packing before Mary Poppins, played by Colby Ogibovic, of Momence, flies onto their doorstep.
Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members including patriarch George, played by Holden Hall, of Kankakee, and matriarch Winifred, played by Abby Purcell, of Manteno, how to value each other again.
Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that, “Anything can happen if you let it.”
The cast also includes: Lilli Balk, Lauryn Balk, Ava Benoit, Andrew Bush, Carly Carrigan, Luci Contreras, Alexis Douglas, Hannah Fish, Lindsey Hudgins, Nora Hyma, Liam Johnson, Kylee Kothe, Mary Alice Kunz, Katie McBurnie, Camden Norfleet, Haley O’Keefe, Alyssa Pfeiffer, Tess Prairie, Anna Sikma, Kate Sikma, Claire Steinacker, Mary Worby and Jacee Yeates, all of Bourbonnais; Paul Bishir, of Momence; Charlotte Case, Eleanor Guastalli, Claire Howard, Isabelle Jackson, Lily James, Hannah Mantooth, Emma O’Brien, Sophie Powell, Carson Williams and Brody Wosz, all of Kankakee; Emily and Victoria Eisenach, of Braceville; Emma Froeschle, Cole Pilbeam and Olivia Zwirkoski, of Manteno; LilyAnne Daniels, of Bradley; and Chloe Kearney, of St. Anne.
Led by director Debbie Emling, assistant director Kathleen Payne, vocal director Shannon Woodruff and choreographer Jordan Emling, there are three chances to see this entertaining production at Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee.
The performances take place at 7 p.m. April 8 and 9 and at 2 p.m. April 10. Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, at the door one hour before each performance or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.