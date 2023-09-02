Later this month, theater goers will be saying: “Feed me, Seymour!”
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will open its 2023-24 season with “Little Shop of Horrors,” the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical that has devoured the hearts of theater goers for more than 30 years.
Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative minds behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (played by Kevin Soto, of Mazon) stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush, Audrey (played by Anna Maria D-Ortenzio, of Chicago).
This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore (voiced by Miles Kolby Meador, of Manteno, and puppeteered by Scott Christensen, of Kankakee) promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it … feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
The production also features Paul Snyder, of Kankakee, as Mr. Mushnik; Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais, as Orin Scrivello; Aisa M. Rogers and Trinity Dunn, of Bourbonnais, and Katherine Carl, of Manteno, as the Doo-Wops; and Bryar Homan and Melissa Daniels, of Bradley, and Riley Lingo, of Manteno, in the ensemble.
Director Jordyn Ward, assistant directors Ivy Anderson and Pat Ward, vocal director Bruce Heyen and choreographer Thomas McMahon “are thrilled to offer four opportunities to see this charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy at the KVTA Studios 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee,” according to a KVTA news release.
The performances take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 23; and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24.
Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or, if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.
If You Go WHAT: KVTA’s “Little Shop of Horrors” WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 23; and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24. WHERE: KVTA Studios 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee TICKETS: Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.