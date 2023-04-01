In the Heights

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present "In The Heights" on April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7.

 KVTA

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is set to present “In The Heights” as the final show of its 2022-23 season. This energetic and heart-warming musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony®, Pulitzer® and Grammy® award-winning creator of “Hamilton,” will be presented April 29-30 and May 6-7 at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

According to a news release from KVTA, “In The Heights” tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

