Daily Journal staff report
Auditions for Kankakee Valley Theatre Association winter shows will be held the first couple weeks of December.
Auditions for “Almost Maine” are Dec. 5-6, and auditions for Young Peoples Theatre’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” are Dec. 13-14. Both auditions will be held at the KVTA studios at 1 Stuart Drive in Kankakee.
“Almost Maine” tells the stories of love, loss, and redemption centered in a charming Maine town. One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same.
Auditions for this show are open to all genders 15 and older. Those interested in auditioning can sign up for an audition slot by going to KVTA.org. They must prepare a one-to-two minute monologue.
The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family in “Mary Poppins Jr.” Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers. Auditions for this youth musical are open to all genders 6 to 16.
“Almost Maine” premieres in the KVTA Black Box Feb. 8-9 and 15-16, 2020. “Mary Poppins Jr.” flies into the Lincoln Cultural Center April 4-5, 2020. To sign up for an audition, view audition material, and purchase tickets visit KVTA.org or email the directors, at jheddingphoto@gmail.com and kvtamarypoppins@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!