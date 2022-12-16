KVTA audition 1

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will host auditions for two upcoming productions.

 LightFieldStudios/iStock

IN THE HEIGHTS

KVTA is holding auditions for “In The Heights” on Dec. 27 at the KVTA Studios on the north side of the building.

This 2008 musical features original music by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”). It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 2008 and won three of them, including Best Musical. It also won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

