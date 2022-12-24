...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow, reduced visibilities in open
areas, wind gusts to 35 mph, and wind chills of 20 to 30 below
zero are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west gales to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Warren and Sharon Ouwenga, left, pictured with guests, from left, Michael and Moreen Boyd, John and Sharon Keigher, Gregg and Tammy Chenoweth, Becky and Rick Selk.
The KVSOWG team is ready for action in the Ouwenga kitchen, all wearing aprons embroidered with "KVSOWG: A good cook knows the score!" From left, Mickey Kreissler, Sharon Jackson, Jane Veers, Diane Siaroff and Dee Pinski.
Warren and Sharon Ouwenga, left, pictured with guests, from left, Michael and Moreen Boyd, John and Sharon Keigher, Gregg and Tammy Chenoweth, Becky and Rick Selk.
Photos provided/Sharon Ouwenga
To start out the evening, a charcuterie tray and several other delicacies were served as appetizers.
Photos provided/Sharon Ouwenga
The KVSOWG team is ready for action in the Ouwenga kitchen, all wearing aprons embroidered with "KVSOWG: A good cook knows the score!" From left, Mickey Kreissler, Sharon Jackson, Jane Veers, Diane Siaroff and Dee Pinski.
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild served four gourmet dinners in 2022. The dinners are auctioned each year during the Symphony of Sweets, which follows KVSO’s December concert.
Warren and Sharon Ouwenga had the successful bid for the dinner. The KVSOWG has added additional dinners each year for those looking to match the original bid.
The winning bidder is able to invite friends into their home for an evening of food and fellowship. The members of the KVSOWG, along with helpful partners, offer a choice of dates and a choice of menus for the hosts to choose from.
The KVSOWG team then cooks and serves the gourmet dinner. For more information, go to kvso.org.