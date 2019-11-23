KVSO plans annual holiday concert and Symphony of Sweets

Daily Journal staff report
Now in its 52nd year, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra annual holiday concert takes place at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium.
In honor of the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven next year, the orchestra will open the program with the composer’s Symphony No. 1. The celebration of Beethoven’s music will continue at KVSO concerts during 2020.
Acting Out Theatre Company and the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony will join KVSO to present a musical tale of two children as they journey to the North Pole to ensure Santa has received their Christmas lists.
Conductor Allan Dennis will lead the audience in a sing-along of traditional seasonal selections.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $5 for children and are available at the door.
After the concert, the KVSO Women’s Guild will host its annual Symphony of Sweets dinner and auction at the Kankakee Country Club.
The auction features desserts prepared and presented by Guild members. Live auction items include a gourmet pancake breakfast, hors d’oeuvres for 12, a gourmet dinner for eight, a golf outing for four, date nights, Veers Beers, a four-session spa package, a wine basket, an overnight stay with breakfast at Union League Club of Chicago and dinner and show for two at Teatro Zinzanni, Chicago.
Dinner costs $60 per person and $20 for children ages 12 and younger.
Call 815-933-6058 for dinner reservations and to select an entrée. Reservations are requested by Nov. 27
The KVSO invites the public to enjoy an afternoon of musical entertainment followed by the KVSO Women’s Guild’s largest fundraiser of the year.
The public can attend either the concert or dinner and auction or both. The two are priced separately.
Symphony of Sweets guests can arrive at the Kankakee Country Club after the concert or by 5:30 p.m. to have time to observe the array of desserts prepared by Guild members before dinner is served.
For more information, go to kvso.org.
