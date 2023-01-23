...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Participants work on mug-making Wednesday in a new Kankakee Valley Park District program led by ceramicist Courtney Zimmerman. The program will return Feb. 10 to the Rec Center.
From 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10 and 17, Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting a new mug-making class, taught by local ceramicist Courtney Zimmerman.
The two-night class is $130 per person and includes all supplies, teaching and your finished mug.
On night one, Zimmerman will walk participants through building a mug from clay and designing it to their liking. She then will take the creations to her studio to prepare them for the second class, which is dedicated to glazing (or painting) the mugs. She will take them again and put them in the kiln to ensure a shiny finished product.
Clay will be leftover from the mug, and Zimmerman will show participants how to make a spoon rest.
The classes are held at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave, Kankakee, and registration ends Jan. 27. For more information and to register, go to kvpd.com/events/mug-making-class-2.
