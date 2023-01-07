Renville Gaming and the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association held its annual Turkey For Tots shopping spree on Dec. 10 at Meijer in Bradley. This was the organization’s 28th consecutive year of the program.

“We are so thankful for our local community for coming together to either donate to the cause or to volunteer their time to take the kids shopping,” said Heatherann Low, Renville Gaming LLC’s gaming compliance officer, who spearheads the event.

Each child is allotted $100 dollars to spend. The children come to the store and shop with a personal shopper and choose their items.

