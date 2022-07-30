Kultivators (copy)

Lois Ware and Dee Pinski are among the Kankakee Kultivators presenting a floral-arranging workshop Aug. 11. 

 Submitted photo

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — On Aug. 11, the Kankakee Kultivators will present Dee Pinski and her team of expert floral arrangers for all who would like to learn “How To Transform Flowers from Your Own Garden into Beautiful Indoor Arrangements.”

This program/workshop will begin at 1 p.m. in the auditorium on the third floor of the Kankakee Public Library. The Kultivators invite everyone interested in flower arranging to join in the fun and educational experience.

