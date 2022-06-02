Breakfast foods and drinks (copy)

From 8 a.m. to noon June 12 at Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, the Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will host a breakfast buffet.

The buffet will include: varieties of pancakes, eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, sausage, chilaquiles and egg casserole. The Mexican dishes are homemade.

Also available will be milk, coffee, water and juice.

The cost is $8 per person or $30 for families of four or more. Proceeds will benefit Lisieux Center improvements. For more information, email kofc14012@yahoo.com.

