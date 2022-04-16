Knights of Columbus hosting breakfast buffet for Pregnancy Resource Center Daily Journal staff report Apr 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will be hosting a breakfast buffet and carryout from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 24. lewkmiller/iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From 8 a.m. to noon April 24 at Settles Center, 907 S. 9th Ave., Kankakee, the Knights of Columbus Council #14012 will host a breakfast buffet.The buffet will include: varieties of pancakes, eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, sausage, chilaquiles, and egg casserole. The Mexican dishes are homemade.Also available will be milk, coffee, water and juice.The cost is $7 per person or $25 for families of four or more. Proceeds will benefit The Pregnancy Resource Center.For more information, email kofc14012@yahoo.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of April 13-19 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of April 13-19 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: April 13-19 Daily Journal staff report Apr 13, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Dad signals he might bring girlfriend to guys weekend OVER EASY: Randy's good heart A common heart problem that often is ignored Accepting Grandma irked by intolerance of others So, you're getting a tax refund Questions on electronic coupons Husband makes a connection as 17-year marriage teeters Difference of opinion ends longtime friendships Chromebook: Inexpensive and awesome Support exists for those affected by sex addiction Everything you need to know about how to select, store and freeze avocados OVER EASY: Living the dream How to choose a Medicare Advantage plan Local Faces Local faces: March 19, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people in March. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife