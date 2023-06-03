...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
The Knights of Columbus host an April 2021 brunch buffet. Their next buffet is scheduled for June 11.
From 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at the Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, there will be the St. John Paul II Knights of Columbus Breakfast Buffet.
The cost is $8 per person or $30 for families of four or more. Proceeds benefit the Lisieux Center.
The menu includes pancakes (various varieties), eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, chilaquiles, sausage, ham, bacon, egg casserole and biscuits and gravy. All of the Mexican dishes are homemade. Milk, coffee, water and juice also will be available.
