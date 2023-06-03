KOC breakfast buffet

The Knights of Columbus host an April 2021 brunch buffet. Their next buffet is scheduled for June 11.

 Knights of Columbus #14012/Facebook

Daily Journal staff report

From 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at the Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, there will be the St. John Paul II Knights of Columbus Breakfast Buffet.

The cost is $8 per person or $30 for families of four or more. Proceeds benefit the Lisieux Center.

Recommended for you