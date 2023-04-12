...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...Lake (IN), Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake (IL), Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois, and Ford Counties.
* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Bradley Lions Club members serve breakfast to patrons at a 2022 all-you-can-eat breakfast.
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there are two opportunities in April to not only enjoy breakfast but help raise money in the process.
Both the Bradley Lions Club and the St. Teresa Council #14012 Knights of Columbus will be hosting breakfast fundraisers on April 15 and 23, respectively.
BRADLEY LIONS CLUB
From 7:30-11 a.m. April 15, the Bradley Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. The club asks that diners bring used eyeglasses for recycling.
There will be pancakes (regular, chocolate chip or blueberry), sausage and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 for adults, and children younger than 5 are free.
For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.
ST. TERESA COUNCIL #14012
From 8 a.m. to noon April 23 at Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, St. Teresa Council #14012 Knights of Columbus will host a breakfast buffet.
There will be varieties of pancakes, as well as eggs, eggs and chorizo, rice and beans, sausage, chilaquiles, biscuits and gravy and egg casserole. There also will be milk, coffee, water and juice.
The Mexican dishes are homemade.
The cost is $7 per person, or $25 for families of four or more. Proceeds go toward Knights Charities.