“That was a great day in Kankakee’s history, the day the boys of the old 76th went to war,” wrote pioneer Kankakee historian Burt Burroughs in his “Stories of Town and Country” column that appeared in the Kankakee Republican-News on Oct. 4, 1933.
That “great day” was Aug. 22, 1862, when the young men of the 76th Illinois Volunteer Infantry climbed aboard a southbound Illinois Central train to serve in the Civil War. For the next three years, they would fight in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.
Of the 1,008 soldiers who left Kankakee that day, 259 would not come home: 52 men died in battle and 207 succumbed to disease.
Burroughs, of course, had not witnessed the departure of the 76th personally — he wasn’t born until 54 days after it occurred. As a reporter and editor for local newspapers, however, he had interviewed many of the veterans through the years (when he wrote the 1933 column, there were 15 members of the 76th — all in their 90s — still alive).
Combining the memories he gathered from “the boys of the 76th” over the years, and the reports that appeared in the Kankakee Gazette, Burroughs was able to weave a compelling, and probably quite accurate, tale.
He noted that, on that day, the hitching posts along Court Street and East Avenue “were lined with teams and farm wagons. ... The countryside for many, many miles about, had turned out for the unusual spectacle of friends and neighbors leaving the arts of peace to go to war, not with an alien enemy, but against their brothers of the south. People that day were engrossed with but one thought — the boys are going away!”
The regiment had been “raised” (recruited and formed) by Kankakee attorney Alonzo W. Mack. It consisted of 10 companies of 100 men each; four of the companies were made up of Kankakee County men. The remaining six companies were drawn from Iroquois, Grundy, Ford and Champaign counties. They assembled at Camp Worcester, a temporary “tent city” established at what is now Old Fair Park, just west of Mound Grove Cemetery. There, on the morning of Aug. 22, the recruits were sworn into service with the Union Army for a period of three years.
Later that morning, the new soldiers would form into ranks and march the 1 mile from Camp Worcester to the Illinois Central Depot. The line of march took them south along unpaved Harrison Avenue, then westward on Court Street, and south again on East Avenue to the depot at Station Street.
Leading the way and setting the pace was the regiment’s 12-member fife-and-drum unit led by principal musicians David A. True, of Kankakee, and Ferdinand Foucand, of Aroma Township.
“The crowd burst into a grand huzza at the sight of the 76th,” wrote Burroughs.
“This was the first time anybody ever went to war from Kankakee and the showing was a brave one indeed.” As the soldiers made the turn onto Court Street, the musicians struck up the Battle Hymn of the Republic. “And as the fifers played and the drums beat the Battle Hymn, hundreds of voices took up the refrain — ‘Glory, glory Hallelujah, His soul goes marching on!’”
At the station, a special train was waiting for the soldiers. Burroughs wrote, “Railroading was crude in that day. ... Instead of a train of coaches or Pullmans, there was a train of choice flatcars provided with railroad ties which the boys piled one on top of the other for seats.”
Before the train departed, some members of Company F (one of those consisting of Kankakee County men) carried out a special mission aimed at a vocal Confederate sympathizer who operated a fruit stand on East Avenue near the depot.
Burroughs described their efforts “to put the fear of the Lord in Tommy Gorman.” He reported that “They smeared his fruit stand over the adjacent sidewalk and back yard. They knocked out the windows, battered down the door and piled up the contents of the place indiscriminately in the middle of the floor. It was an awfully scrambled mess that Tommy found when he cautiously picked his way back out of the tall timber in which he had taken refuge, and then only after the train had departed.”
The raiding party scrambled back aboard the flatcars when a series of whistle blasts signaled that the train was about to depart.
Wrote Burroughs: “Trainmen shooed the crowd back as best they could. The signal was given and the train of flats with their human burden quivered and proceeded to move very, very slowly through the human avalanche. ... Slowly the train crossed the river bridge and set out in earnest on the long trip ... the boys of the 76th [were] on their way to war.”
