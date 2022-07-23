Oak Springs Golf Course - Facebook (copy)

Oak Springs Golf Course will serve as the grounds for the KICWG Women's Amateur Golf Tournament. 

Daily Journal staff report

A tee time of 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27 is set for the 2022 Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament at Oak Springs Golf Club.

To participate, golfers must meet the following eligibility requirements: during the calendar year 2022, be a legal resident of Kankakee or Iroquois County, an active, paid member of a Kankakee or Iroquois County Golf Course OR be actively participating in a women’s league at a county course; have a current 18-hole handicap index from CDGA or an online handicapping system.

