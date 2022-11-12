KCC campus (copy) (copy) (copy)

Programs at Kankakee Community College receive Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

The ALIVE Literacy and Baby Talk programs at Kankakee Community College recently received Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

This support will reach adults who need help with basic reading and writing skills as well as babies born in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. United Way’s Community Impact grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

