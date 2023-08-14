Daily Journal staff report

A Kankakee Community College student, Allie Kohl, of Herscher, has been selected as one of 213 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide receiving a $1,000 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship.

The scholarships help new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. About 1,100 applications were received.

