The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College, in partnership with Illinois Valley Community College, will be hosting two virtual events in March that are nothing short of delicious.
“Bakery Bus Tour in a Box” and “Churches & Chocolates” will give inside looks at Milwaukee-based bakeries and chocolate shops — all from the comfort of home.
Participants in each event will receive a box of goodies to enjoy during their respective tour.
Bakery Bus Tour in a Box
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 6, participants will embark on a virtual bakery tour. In addition to a live discussion, photos and high-quality, pre-filmed segments, participants will receive a number of treats ahead of time. Treats include:
• Half-pound box from Peter Sciortino’s Bakery, from historic Brady Street in Milwaukee.
• Mini Three King’s Cake from female-owned La Flor de Trigo.
• A dozen of National Bakery’s famous pecan fingers.
• Six Madeleines from Greige Patisserie.
• Ultimate Confections’ hand-dipped chocolates.
“This is a fun event with ‘behind-the-scenes’ tours of bakeries, where we’ll see how the magic happens,” said KCC assistant director of continuing education programs Deb Hoyer-Denson in a news release.
Designated stops along the tour match up with treats that are mailed to all participants. The box has enough to share with a friend or a date. Each participant will get to enjoy a number of delectable tastes, sights and sounds during the tour.
The cost is $79 and includes a box of pastries and chocolates large enough to share and the educational seminar/virtual tour. Deadline to register is Monday.
Churches & Chocolates
From 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 30, participants will virtually visit three churches in Milwaukee — also known as the “City of Steeples.” Every participant will receive a box of delectable chocolates to indulge in during the event.
“Even while remaining physically distant, this tour promises a lot of fun,” Hoyer-Denson said in a news release. “Participants will satisfy all their senses because indulgent chocolates are mailed ahead of the event. When you add in tours of the beautiful churches, historical information and stories, plus a chance for discussion as it all happens, this is a unique and enjoyable way to spend the evening.”
The event includes docent-led virtual tours showcasing the history and architecture of three unique places of worship in Milwaukee. It also offers live discussion, photos and high-quality, pre-filmed segments.
All participants will receive a box of chocolates “large enough to share” from Indulgence Chocolatiers. Participants can take part in a guided chocolate tasting at the beginning of the virtual presentation, Denson said.
A chocolatier will describe the chocolates in the box, where they were made, along with special techniques that went into them, flavors that pair well with each and more, she said.
The cost is $79 and includes a box of chocolates large enough to share and the educational seminar/virtual tour. Deadline to register is March 16.
