How to register

To purchase either event as a gift, call 815-802-8206.

To register online, go to kcc.edu/comejoinus; sign up or login, then find and select the course. Click on the date, and add it to your cart.

To register by phone or for more information, call 815-802-8206. Within 24 hours of the event, participants will receive an email with a link to the session. All participants require internet access and an email address. This event does not award college credit.