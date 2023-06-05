Kristi Yamaoka

Kristi Yamaoka.

 Photo provided

Kristi Yamaoka, a 2023 graduate of the registered nursing program at Kankakee Community College, has been awarded The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nursing Students.

The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to express gratitude to nurses with programs that recognize them for the extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care they provide patients and families.

Yamaoka, a Sheldon resident, was nominated twice during her time at KCC. She was chosen by a committee at KCC, and the award was presented on May 12 at the college’s Registered Nursing Program pinning ceremony. Yamaoka received a certificate; a DAISY Award pin; and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, which was hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

