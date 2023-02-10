KVTA's Moana Jr.

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present the spring Young People’s Theatre production of Disney’s "Moana Jr."

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present the spring Young People’s Theatre production of Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. “Moana Jr.” features all the songs from the film, written by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana (played by Abby Purcell, of Manteno) as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui (played by Andrew Bush, of Bourbonnais) embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, “Moana Jr.” is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

