Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Valley Park District has announced its lineup of June events, including a fairytale ball, dinosaur dig and a date night experience.
Splash Valley Aquatic Park’s Season Kick-Off Party
Grab your swimsuits and splash your way in to Splash Valley Aquatic Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, for the free swimming party. Admission is free and there will be concession specials and deck games.
Splash Valley Aquatic Park is at 1850 River Rd. in Kankakee.
KVPD Feature Film “Remember the Titans”
Bring your family and friends out to the River Road Sports Complex for a free night out. Each month, KVPD will feature a movie at one of its parks or facilities. At 8 p.m. Friday will be a screening of “Remember the Titans,” rated PG.
Bring snacks, blankets and chairs. The River Road Sports Complex is at River Road & South 1500E Road in Kankakee.
Cinderella’s Ball with Acting Out Theatre, Co.
Dreams come true at Cinderella’s Ball from 2-4 p.m. June 11 at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and entertainment, as well as fun activities with Cinderella and her fairytale friends. The event is presented by Acting Out Theatre Co., who will be performing “Cinderella” later this summer.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are on sale through June 4. Tickets for ages 13 and up are $10 and ages 12 and under are $20.
Date Night in the Park
Looking for the perfect date night? Mark your calendar for Date Night in the Park on from 6-11 p.m. June 16 at the Don Palzer Bandshell, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, for an adults-only night of live music, food trucks and cocktails. The event will feature local talent Logan Miller and Matt Shipley. Food trucks include Brother George’s BBQ and Zarates tacos. Admission is free and attendees must be 21 or older to participate. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Kayaking Class
Kayaking 101 introduces participants to the sport of kayaking. Specific instruction and safety topics will be covered. Paddle strokes are demonstrated, and the variety of kayak types will be discussed. All equipment is provided. Wear clothing that can get wet. Consider bringing sunscreen, sunglasses and a water bottle. This program is presented by the Potawatomi Paddlers Association In Partnership with the Kankakee Valley Park District. Class meets at Splash Valley Aquatic Park, 1850 River Road, Kankakee, from 9-11 a.m. June 24. For ages 8 and older, the cost is $25 per person. Registration ends on June 19. Register online at splashvalley.com.
Dino Dig at Splash Valley Aquatic Park
Channel your inner paleontologist and dig for dinosaur bones during Dino Dig Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27. Enjoy dino-related crafts and a dino nugget lunch after the big dig. For added fun, stay and swim after the dig.
This event is for ages 6 and under. Registration ends on June 20. Dino Dig only is $12 per person. Dig and Dip package is $17. Register online at splashvalley.com.
Splash Valley Aquatic Park is located at 1850 River Road in Kankakee.