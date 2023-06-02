Splash Valley ready for summer (copy)

New and returning water features await patrons for Friday's Splash Valley kick-off party for the summer season.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Valley Park District has announced its lineup of June events, including a fairytale ball, dinosaur dig and a date night experience.

Splash Valley Aquatic Park’s Season Kick-Off Party

