Daily Journal Staff Report
The Kankakee Valley Park District and BrickStone Brewery will be hosting an untimed St. Patrick’s Beer 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, March 20 along the river.
Early-bird pricing is available now through Jan. 10. Register at www.kvpd.com.
The event will begin at the River Road Sports Complex. Visit facebook.com/KankakeeValleyParkDistrict for more information.
