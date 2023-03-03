Windy. Periods of rain and snow this morning, becoming snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 40F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CST /3 PM EST/
THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST /11 PM EST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to 3 to 6 inches near and east of the Indiana state line. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 2 PM CST /3 PM EST/ this afternoon to 10 PM CST
/11 PM EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slush covered roads during the evening
commute, particularly on bridges, overpasses, and untreated or
less traveled roads. Strong winds will further reduce visibility
in falling snow and could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour
may occur within a narrow band of heavy snow from the mid
afternoon into the early evening. This will result in hazardous
travel conditions during the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
A Kankakee River Watershed Conference will be held March 10 to discuss water quantity and quality, as well as sand and sediment.
KANKAKEE — With the theme “The Time is Now,” a one-day conference on the Kankakee River will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 on the campus of Kankakee Community College. Issues that will be discussed include water quantity and quality, biodiversity, nutrients and agriculture, river recreation, watershed initiatives and, most importantly, sand and sediment.
According to a news release from the organizers, sand and sediment flow into the river, and being caught by fallen trees, begin to form a sand bar, turning the sand bar into an island, and redirecting the flow of water.
Conference organizers Frank Koehler and Angel Crawford said, “The time is now to address these challenges and protect the areas’ greatest asset — the Kankakee River Watershed.”
There is no fee to attend, but individuals are asked to register online at tinyurl.com/2bpbkrd8. Lunch and refreshments will be provided to attendees.
Registration and conference schedule are available at Kankakee Community College — Continuing Education. Course Detail: LECT-7045 — Kankakee River Watershed Conference.
The conference should be of interest to residents of Illinois and Indiana, particularly those in the Kankakee River, Iroquois River and Yellow River watersheds.
