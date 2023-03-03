Kankakee River w/rocks

A Kankakee River Watershed Conference will be held March 10 to discuss water quantity and quality, as well as sand and sediment.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

KANKAKEE — With the theme “The Time is Now,” a one-day conference on the Kankakee River will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 on the campus of Kankakee Community College. Issues that will be discussed include water quantity and quality, biodiversity, nutrients and agriculture, river recreation, watershed initiatives and, most importantly, sand and sediment.

According to a news release from the organizers, sand and sediment flow into the river, and being caught by fallen trees, begin to form a sand bar, turning the sand bar into an island, and redirecting the flow of water.

Conference organizers Frank Koehler and Angel Crawford said, “The time is now to address these challenges and protect the areas’ greatest asset — the Kankakee River Watershed.”

