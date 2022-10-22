When thinking about Halloween décor, typically what comes to mind is spooky, scary and, sometimes, even bloody.

But, what happens when you take ghosts and goblins and swap them out with glitter and glam? Well, then you have what Kankakee resident Connie Jauch has been building the past six years — a glitzy and colorful take on the standard macabre style.

“I’m just the glitter queen, basically,” said Jauch, who has transformed her home into a Halloween haven known as “Glamoween.”

