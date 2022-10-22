...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Connie Jauch, of Kankakee, stands at her dining room table, which she's transformed into a glittery Halloween haven.
A handmade "Glamoween" sign sits outside of Connie Jauch's home in Kankakee. "Kids, they're all about the candy, but I'll hear a lot of [the trick-or-treaters] say, 'I love your house!' Even though they don't come in, they can see in through the window, and they'll say, 'This is my favorite house!'"
Connie Jauch, of Kankakee, sits at her dining room table, which she's transformed into a glittery Halloween haven. She said the dining room is her favorite part of the setup. "My husband says, 'It's not a normal day if I don't have glitter with my cereal,'" Jauch said with a laugh.
The dining room table of Connie Jauch features glittery pumpkins, jeweled cats and sparkly witches. All of the decor has been hand-picked and detailed by Jauch, who said that the dining room is her favorite part of the Halloween setup. Featured throughout the display is chandeliers, which Jauch said she loves.
Daily Journal photos/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Sitting on the dining room table is a ghost that Connie Jauch constructed from gauze. "And it has a crown, of course," Jauch said, referencing her signature glam style.
A glittery Halloween tree sits in the corner of Connie Jauch's dining room. Many of the ornaments were transformed from Christmas ornaments.
A "Halloween" sign drapes the fireplace that holds a glittery black cat, one of Jauch's first transformed pieces of décor.
Connie Jauch, of Kankakee, stands in her home's entryway, which features a pink, white and black tea party-themed Halloween setup.
The pink powder room features a glittery pink tree featuring Connie Jauch's favorite touch of chandeliers.
Even the powder rooms in Connie Jauch's home are decorated for "Glamoween." The pink powder room features a ghost that was originally brown. "If it doesn't come in my color, I paint it," said Jauch.
When thinking about Halloween décor, typically what comes to mind is spooky, scary and, sometimes, even bloody.
But, what happens when you take ghosts and goblins and swap them out with glitter and glam? Well, then you have what Kankakee resident Connie Jauch has been building the past six years — a glitzy and colorful take on the standard macabre style.
“I’m just the glitter queen, basically,” said Jauch, who has transformed her home into a Halloween haven known as “Glamoween.”
After years of wanting to decorate for Halloween but not wanting the creepy stuff that comes with it, Jauch opted to use her DIY skills and upcycled standard Halloween decor into pieces are are pink, purple and, of course, glittery.
“Lots of my stuff comes from resale shops and garage sales,” she said. “Trash to treasure.”
Every room of her home, and the outside, is covered in glitz and glam for the holiday.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.