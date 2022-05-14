Book sale

The Kankakee Public Library will host a book donation drive.

The Friends of the Kankakee Public Library is hosting a Book Donation Drive between May 31 and June 3.

During the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., gently used books can be brought to the Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

These book donations aid the Friends of the Kankakee Public Library as fundraisers for their activities.

For more information, call 815-939-4564.

