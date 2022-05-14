Kankakee Public Library hosting book donation drive Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Kankakee Public Library will host a book donation drive. encrier/iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Friends of the Kankakee Public Library is hosting a Book Donation Drive between May 31 and June 3.During the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., gently used books can be brought to the Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.These book donations aid the Friends of the Kankakee Public Library as fundraisers for their activities.For more information, call 815-939-4564. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 4-11 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 4-11 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: May 11-17 Daily Journal staff report May 11, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Children aren't told that great-grandpa passed away How Medicare covers Alzheimer's disease Show the ants who's boss Use the 'ad gap' to beat price increases Where to find basic essentials when the shelves are empty It’s really about giving and putting others first Widow eager to continue affair over the phone Couple reconnects but can't rekindle the past they had 3 free life-improving resources Couple's honeymoon plan draws unwanted feedback Once you use this DIY glass and mirror cleaner, you will never look back Readers share even more brilliant uses for Blue Dawn Simple keys to small business success Local Faces Local faces: May 7, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 7, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife