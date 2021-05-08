Every county has a story, and Kankakee is no exception. In the 1700s, the area was largely populated by the Pottawatami. In the 1830s, French Canadian settlers came to the area and established the likes of Bourbonnais and Momence.
From then until now, so much has shaped the area of Kankakee County — and it just continues to grow. Current Kankakee resident and Manteno native Jake LaMore has been fascinated by the county’s history and growth since he was about 10.
This interest has inspired him to develop “Kankakee Podcast,” a weekly podcast that launches Monday.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a really long time,” LaMore said. “With podcasting being the way it’s been growing, I just saw a really good opportunity, and it was an excuse to push myself to get more involved with the community.”
LaMore, who is known around town as a radio personality because of his broadcast work with WVLI and WFAV, attended the Illinois Center for Broadcasting and received hands-on training and experience in broadcasting. After getting internship experience, he began working with Milner Media and soon got a chance to audition for on-air broadcasting.
Seven years later, he still works in radio and is using his broadcasting expertise to establish “Kankakee Podcast.” The show will focus on the county’s past and present, and LaMore said his interest in Kankakee’s history stems from stories his grandparents told him as a child.
“I loved talking to my grandparents, their friends and some of the older people at church. I was really fascinated to hear what it was like when they were growing up,” he explained. “You learn in school about the Great Depression, and then you find out your grandparents were alive at that time, and you want to ask them about that and get their take on it.”
He said when he would go to visit his Grandma LaMore’s house, he would gravitate toward her Manteno history book and loved looking through the old pictures. This helped him get a glimpse of how the area changed during time.
“I feel like there’s a lot of cities like Kankakee that have the same story. They had the industry and then that left. But, now, it’s trying to figure out the future and what the new heyday is,” LaMore said, which was similar to what he described in the promo video — shot by his friend Becky Skoglund.
In addition to the promo video, LaMore also worked with fellow locals to develop a theme song and a logo. The theme song was written and performed by Lupe Carroll and was recorded by Daniel Bishop. The logo was created by Brandi Price.
Once per month, there will be an episode during which LaMore partners with Kankakee County Museum to discuss the county’s history.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, but there’s still plenty of things I don’t know about and people that I haven’t met,” he said, adding the podcast will include local guests.
Whether it’s in-person or virtually, every episode likely will have a guest. The first episode will feature Eric Peterson, a veteran and Manteno resident who founded Project Headspace and Timing. Peterson also helped LaMore in setting up the home studio where the podcast will be recorded.
The studio is set up next to a little art station where LaMore’s 4-year-old son paints and colors. LaMore said becoming a dad has changed the way he looks at the area.
“I’ve seen that, starting to raise my son here, things aren’t as bleak and hopeless as it seems,” he said. “There are so many different things happening in the area that we may not realize from the surface or from a quick look.”
For more information, go to kankakeepodcast.com for a promo video, theme song and links to where the podcast can be streamed.