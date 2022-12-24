Marshonn Calvin

From left, Marshonn Calvin, audio video production program director and instructor at East High School; filmmaker students Sergio Garcia and Brianna Campbell; former East High principal Dr. Newman C. Robertson; filmmaker students Kalen Sy and Kaleb Sy.

 Photo provided/Marshonn Calvin

Daily Journal staff report

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Kankakee native and Kankakee High School class of 1993 graduate Marshonn Calvin has built an award-winning broadcasting program at Memphis East T-STEM Academy High School in Tennessee.

The school is the only STEM high school in Memphis Shelby County Schools and is the only STEM-accredited high school in West Tennessee. It is the only fully optional middle and high school in the district serving students in grades 6-12.

