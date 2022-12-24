...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow, reduced visibilities in open
areas, wind gusts to 35 mph, and wind chills of 20 to 30 below
zero are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west gales to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
From left, Marshonn Calvin, audio video production program director and instructor at East High School; filmmaker students Sergio Garcia and Brianna Campbell; former East High principal Dr. Newman C. Robertson; filmmaker students Kalen Sy and Kaleb Sy.
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Kankakee native and Kankakee High School class of 1993 graduate Marshonn Calvin has built an award-winning broadcasting program at Memphis East T-STEM Academy High School in Tennessee.
The school is the only STEM high school in Memphis Shelby County Schools and is the only STEM-accredited high school in West Tennessee. It is the only fully optional middle and high school in the district serving students in grades 6-12.
Receiving more than $6 million in scholarships, this year’s seniors will be first-year students at highly selective schools such as Rhodes College, Howard University, Sewanee: The University of the South, the University of Pennsylvania and Morehouse College.
“I instruct many at-risk teenagers. I also have some students who suffer from low self-esteem, and I want to do as much as possible to help my student learners with opportunities that will help aid in their educational success,” Calvin said.